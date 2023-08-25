MANISTEE — It was just the kind of game Manistee soccer coach Brandon Prince said the Mariners needed with their first West Michigan Conference contest scheduled for Monday.
They could have been forgiven if they checked themselves for bruises after a game marked by rugged play and highly physical aggression.
But the end result was the same. The Mariners (3-0) struck early, and although the defense made any further scoring unnecessary they would notch three more goals for a 4-0 win behind the goaltending of veteran Grayson Prince and a strong showing by the backline.
“We knew today was going to be competitive. Big Rapids has a good program,” Prince said. “It was physical, fast. I think we left a lot on the table, but there were good things throughout the day.
“To hold that zero on the board, that’s the number we’re looking for. I’m good with that. Zero is the most important to me.”
The Mariners began the season with a mix of newcomers and returning players.
Ben Schlaff left some big shoes to fill, but the coaches are seeking out the player who are up to the challenge. The nice thing is the returners got to play with him for a couple years, and had the opportunity to learn from him watching him play.
Prince says that he sees little glimpses of potential among the Mariners who played back on defense alongside Schlaff, and is confident they can pick up the slack.
“With Max (Scharp, a sophomore), Will (Somsel) and Jaret Edmondson ... they’re excited to get in,” Prince said prior to Friday’s game. “We’ve changed a couple things here and there, and it seems to be meshing well together.
Manistee’s first goal was the result of some heads up play by Jacob Scharp. Battling a pair of Cardinals in front of the Big Rapids goal, Scharp somehow got his left foot on the ball and made a sideways shot that rolled across the line and eluded the keeper for a 1-0 Manistee lead.
Just three minutes later the Mariners were on the board again, Will Somsel burying a 10-foot shot from off the right wing following a pass from Luke Smith to make it 2-0 at the half.
“We just want to share the ball in that last foot, the right foot that’s in, and put it in the back of the night,” Prince said. “Like I said, (we) had lots of opportunities but some were just wide, just over.
“That continuity is starting to go, and it’s starting to get faster, and cleaner so we’re excited for it. It’s that buildup that we look for, it’s not so much the grip it and rip it mentality.
“It’s the sequences we’re looking for, which gaps do we want to play, and how to get it. I love the outside play, and all of a sudden we’ll come through the middle. The balance of attack is what I’m looking for.”
Jack O’Donnell set up Scharp for his second goal of the game five minutes into the second half as the Mariners boosted their lead to 3-0.
Mason Robinson tallied the final goal with just 1:27 left in the game. Scharp, who now has five goals in the last two games, contributed the assist.
Manistee’s only aim on offense is to put the ball on the right foot of a teammate at the right moment, and the Mariners are not trying to focus on one scorer. So far, it’s worked.
Prince says there are five or six players who can be on the end of that good pass to finish, as was the case in the season opener when four different players scored in a 4-3 win.
“We don’t want to rely on one guy just scoring our goals for us,” said Prince before Friday’s game. “We want to stay balanced and dangerous in every aspect of those top spots, all across the board.”
The Mariners took the conference race down to the wire last year, losing out to a strong Ludington squad in the final week of the regular season, and prepare to open the 2023 season at Ravenna on Monday.