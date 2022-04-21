HART — Mason County Central's girls soccer team dropped a 1-0 West Michigan Conference game to Hart Thursday afternoon in Hart.
The Spartans had one shot on the Pirates' net. Gabby Jensen made 19 saves.
"She allowed one shot past her into the goal with less than 12 minutes left on the clock," said Central coach April Gajeski.
The goal was scored by the Pirates' Brianna Arjona with an assist to Cristelia Rangel. Hart picked up its first shutout since the 2018-19 season with the Pirates blanked Shelby, 1-0.
"(We) dominated possession and moved the ball at will across the field," said Hart coach Joseph Gilbert. "A stubborn Spartans defense made it difficult for (us) to capitalize on (our) chances."