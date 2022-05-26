BIG RAPIDS — Mason County Central's girls soccer team saw its season come to a close in an MHSAA Division 4 district quarterfinal game Thursday evening, falling 3-1 in extra time to Big Rapids Crossroads.
"We had a lot of back and forth (Thursday)," said Central coach April Gajeski. "The girls played a great game."
Both teams were knotted up at 1-1 going into the extra time. Central's goal came off of the foot of Bronwyn Stevens. She had three shots in the first half and two in the second half.
Adria Quigley had a shot on goal and Lily Stone had a shot on goal, too.
Gabby Jensen faced 25 shots by the Cougars. She made nine saves in the first half, seven in the second half and six in the extra session.