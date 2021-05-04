SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s girls soccer team returned to action for the first time in two weeks after having to sit out because of quarantines associated to COVID-19 on Tuesday, the Spartans suffered a 8-0 loss to Ravenna.
“We were practicing with four or five girls (during the break),” said coach Cheri Stibitz. “We were glad to be all together.”
Monday was the first time the entire roster was together after the quarantines. Stibitz said the team spent a lot of time working on situations, and they then spent roughly 40 minutes outdoors working on things.
As for the game on Tuesday, it was called at halftime as Ravenna owned an eight-goal lead to induce the mercy rule against Central (1-2).
“I see a lot of things that are good. We just have to notice them and play together as a team,” Stibitz said. “We had a couple of decent shots on goal, but nothing that was extremely dangerous.”
With the Spartans’ defense busy in the game, Stibitz said the back line of Charlie Banks, Ashlyn McKay and Mia McHenry played well. Stibitz now is looking forward to seeing some progress ahead of the district in the first week of June.
“I’m anxious to get out on the field and get a ton of experience. These girls have the potential,” she said. “They are greatest team in that that they listen and do all they can. They have to have the tools. Every day and every competition and every match is a step in that (right) direction. They’re getting there.”