SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s girls soccer team dropped a 8-0 West Michigan Conference game to Shelby Tuesday night at home.
The game concluded with 10 minutes remaining in the second half.
Central coach Cheri Stibitz said her team was playing with 10 players because of injuries, A COVID-19 contact and drivers’ training. But, she was happy with the play of many of her players, from Nicole Bowen and Charlie Banks to Mia McHenry, Charley McCabe, Mya Sterley and Gabby Jensen. Jensen was in goal and made 31 saves.