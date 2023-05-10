MANISTEE — Montague shocked the Manistee girls soccer team by scoring the first goal inside the first minute of the game, and then held off the Chippewas for a hard-earned 3-1 win at Chippewa Field Wednesday in the West Michigan Conference.
It was the second consecutive loss for the Chippewas, who also fell to North Muskegon, another of the top tier teams in the conference.
“We got off to a little bit of a slow start, gave up an easy one right off the bat,” Manistee coach Kathy Smith said. “Their second goal was really beautiful after we’d stopped her.
“They play out of the back well, and we know they’re one of the top teams in the conference. But the second half we played them even, and we stuck to our game plan.
“We did make some adjustments the second half in terms of our formation, which maybe we should have done a little bit earlier. But, it really seemed to help.”
Allison Kelley was a force in the middle, breaking up plays and was all over getting air balls and being first to the ball which stood out
Emily Raebler, a German foreign exchange student, and Kate Somsel went shoulder-to-shoulder with the Wildcat players, playing an aggressive game in the middle.
The Wildcats controlled the kickoff and went right down the field, punching the ball past Manistee’s sophomore goalkeeper Piper Eskridge to take a 1-0 lead at 39:32 of the first half.
Manistee recovered, though, scoring the equalizer on a well executed play started when Kelley sent a free kick across to Raebler, who put it up toward the goal and Jayna Edmondson tapped it in.
But the Wildcats would tally twice more before the half and went into the break with a 3-1 lead.
Neither team scored in the second half, as Eskridge made several outstanding saves ... including a pair where she leaped high with her arms outstretched to redirect a kick over the cross bar.
“We got our energy level back in the second half,” added Smith. “We’d like to have those first 10 minutes back. Jayna made several nice runs to get one-on-one with the goalie. One of the things we talked about at halftime was being more physical, and not be pushed off the ball so easily.
“I think we did that in the second half, too. The girls came out with more fire and energy, and that showed.”
Manistee fell to 8-3-1 on the season and is at Orchard View in a makeup game Thursday.