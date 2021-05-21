North Muskegon edged Ludington in match-up of league champions, 2-1, Friday night at Oriole Field.
Ludington, the champions of the Lakes 8 Activities Conference, rallied to tie North Muskegon, the West Michigan Conference champions, in the first half. But the Norse scored about midway through the second half to edge the Orioles (13-5).
“We had maybe one or two good opportunities (late in the second half),” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “They really possessed the ball against us in the second half. They had the wind at their back. There was a little bit of a breeze in the second half. They made an adjustment at halftime, and we struggled a little bit figuring it out.
“With pulling people away to build up our defense, we couldn’t quite get some possessions in the second half to get opportunities.”
Sophia Cooney scored Ludington’s goal. Anderson said Kendall Biggs booted the ball from the corner, and it found the foot of Rylee Stone where she got it to Cooney for the goal.
In net was Anyssa Castenada, and it was perhaps her toughest test to date for the goalkeeper.
“She played well. She had 15 saves, and some of them were huge, big, big saves for us,” Anderson said. “She played really well.”
Ludington often out-shoots its opponents, but Friday, it was the Norse that had the shooting edge, 27-11.
“North Muskegon is a good team. This is one of those games you want. It simulates the speed of the game, and it simulates that you need to do with the ball before you get it to your feet. It’s tough to simulate that in practice,” Anderson said.
Ludington now turns its attention to the post-season, and the Orioles play at Allendale in an MHSAA Division 2 district quarterfinal in Allendale. It will allow for Ludington to combine its junior varsity and varsity teams instead of having one or two substitutes per squad when the teams are split up.