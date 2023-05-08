MANISTEE — State ranked North Muskegon dealt the Manistee girls soccer team its second loss of the season, 7-1, in the West Michigan Conference Monday night in Manistee.
The Chippewas came into the game riding a wave of momentum after going 4-0-1 in their last five games, but the Norsemen used their speed and discipline to squash any hopes of a Manistee upset.
It was the Norsemen’s fifth straight win to improve their record to 7-3-1, and put a dent in the Chippewas’ hopes of coming away with a conference title after taking its second loss in the WMC.
“We knew it was going to be a really competitive and challenging game,” Manistee coach said Kathy Smith. “Honestly I thought we did some really good things.
“We stuck to our game plan, we tried to possess up into the attacking third, and our forwards did a good job playing under and not running away from the ball but trying to make some passing combinations.”
Unfortunately, all that good work went for naught in the first half as the Chippewas failed to get any good looks at the Norsemen’s net and trailed, 4-0 after the first 40 minutes.
Forced into recognizing it was in a position of playing catchup the rest of the way, Manistee kept battling and never gave up on the game despite the long odds it was facing.
The Chippewas finally rid themselves of the zero on their side of the scoreboard when Lindsey Gardner made a great run but was fouled inside the box.
Manistee was awarded a penalty kick, and Smith sent Allison Kelley out to make the attempt and she buried the shot past the keeper as the Chippewas avoided being shutout.
“They (the Norsemen) possess really well, and their movement off the ball is really good, so we had to make some adjustments,” said Smith.
“Defensively we had to make sure we were getting the runners, and staying with them. I didn’t think the game looked exactly like the score.
“I thought our second half was more physical. We need to play a little faster. Their pace and their quickness ... you don’t have any time at all on the ball.”
Manistee dropped to 8-2-1 overall and is at home again Wednesday hosting Montague in another conference game.