MUSKEGON — Six Orioles scored Thursday night en route to a 8-0 victory in a Lakes 8 matchup over Orchard View.
The game was called at the 20-minute mark of the second half with the mercy rule coming into affect.
"It was nice to be able to get a lot more guys involved tonight," said head coach Kris Anderson. "We executed a lot of good things in good stretches and our three sophomores on our defensive back line played really solid tonight."
Parker Wendt and Nick Patterson led the Orioles with two goals each while Kyle Wendt, Steven Stidham, Mason VerStrat and Lucas Peterson added one goal a piece.
Seven of the eight Oriole goals came off of an assist with Colin Anders accounting for two as Chazz Rohrer, Brendan Anderson, Colby Peplinski, Matthew Snyder and Kyle Wendt all had an assist as well.
The Orioles move to 8-3-2 on the season and 5-1 in league play to stay in a tie atop the Lakes 8 standings with Western Michigan Christian.