Ludington’s showered Western Michigan Christian’s goal with shots in a Lakes 8 Activities Conference match Wednesday at Oriole Field, and the Orioles came away with a 1-0 shutout victory.
The Orioles had 22 shots to the Warriors single shot.
Ludington coach Kris Anderson said his team was a bit of out-of-sorts because of lineup changes that were necessary before the game began.
“We found out right after school that Marta (Rossebo) wasn’t going to be there. Since she’s been able to play, she’s scored four of our goals. She’s our top goal scorer,” Anderson said. “You take that piece away, that’s big.”
The Orioles (4-2, 2-0 Lakes 8) were also working in Evelyn Pierson and Keelyn Laird into the lineup. Those two weren’t the only ones.
“I have a good core of seniors, but I still want to develop the juniors, sophomores and freshman for the years down the road,” Anderson said. “We haven’t been able to get one (junior varsity game) in.”
The JV roster, then, is a part of the varsity until the two squads can split up. It makes for a 25-girl roster — if everyone is able to dress. Anderson has been telling each of his players, because of the potential of injury, a COVID-19 close contact or anything else, to be ready.
“I keep talking to them that you never know who is going to have to step and play,” he said.
Ludington’s goal came from Abi Bandstra with an assist to Sophia Cooney. Anyssa Castaneda and Keelyn Laird split time in the Ludington goal with Laird making the save to secure the shutout.
The victory also gives Ludington possession of first place in the Lakes 8 with all of the other schools now chasing them.
“That’s very good for us,” Anderson said. “That’s what you want.”