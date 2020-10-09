Four Ludington soccer players scored Thursday night en route to a 4-0 victory over Manistee in Lakes 8 Activities Conference action at Oriole Field.
"We've been on a pretty good run here and everybody is starting to really get in sync with one another," said head coach Kris Anderson. "It was our last home game of the season and to send our 10 seniors off like that was great."
Ludington led 2-0 in the first half behind goals form Nick Patterson and Parker Wendt, as Colby Peplinksi and Matthew Snyder each added goals in the second half.
Noah King led the Orioles with two assists while Bruce Thompson and Wendt each had an assist.
The Orioles have done this all year with out former all-stater forward Isiah Lynn, and Anderson has been proud of the way his guys have stepped up in his absence.
"It's been great to see everybody step up in their positions," he said. "You're going to face adversity at some point in a season and the way they have went at it head on has been great from a team standpoint."
The Orioles move to 11-4-2 on the season and 6-1 in conference play, sitting a half game behind West Michigan Christian, with one game left against Orchard View to decide the conference.