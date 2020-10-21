FRUITPORT — After a six-year hiatus, Ludington faced former conference foe Spring Lake Tuesday night in an MHSAA Division 2 district semifinal match in Fruitport.
Miscommunication as well as some mental mistakes cost the Orioles as they fell 4-1 in the match.
It didn’t take long for the first score of the match, as 28 seconds in Spring Lake’s Porter Saunders broke through the Oriole back line and squeaked one by Tiler Marrison in the net to take an early 1-0 lead.
With senior Isaiah Lynn back in the lineup for the first time this season, coach Kris Andersen said that led to some guys playing out of normal position.
“Inserting Isaiah back into the lineup put some guys in a few different spots than they had been used to this year, and it was just a communication breakdown. You can’t let that happen against a good team like Spring Lake.”
At the 33-minute mark in the half, Parker Wendt passed ahead to Colby Peplinski, but even with a solid look, the Lakers’ Aidan Parker came up with his first of four first half saves to keep the lead for Spring Lake.
Both teams had looks at corner kicks midway through the half but nothing came to fruition in any of the attempts.
Peplinski once again had a good look at a goal after getting by the Lakers’ defense, but missed wide right as the Lakers regained possession.
With under three minutes left in the first half, sophomore Steven Stidham had a chance to tie up the match but was surrounded by three Lakers on the shot, and the chance was spoiled. The Orioles headed into the break trailing by just one goal.
Just under six minutes had gone by in the second half when Spring Lake struck again, this time as Keegan Fritsche connected with Ben Bush on a cross to extend the lead to 2-0 in favor of the Lakers.
The Lakers’ next two goals came at the 29- and 15-minute marks, both coming on penalty kicks as Bush and Parker each converted to double the Laker lead to 4-0.
On a free kick with just under three minutes to play in the match, Chazz Rohrer connected for the first Oriole goal of the game to cut the Laker lead to 4-1.
Though Marrison did have some good saves in net, including a sequence in which he stopped three consecutive shots, it wasn’t enough as the Orioles season ended.
Following the loss, Andersen spoke about the seniors from this year’s team and what they meant to the program.
“With my son being a senior, I’ve seen these guys play since they were six, seven years old and It’s been a fun year to be around a group that I’ve seen grow up. It makes it a little bitter sweet,” he said.