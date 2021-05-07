Ludington’s girls soccer team was given a 1-0 setback against Reeths-Puffer Friday night with a penalty kick winding up being the difference between potential MHSAA Division 2 district foes.
The Rockets’ Sophia Hekkema scored on the penalty kick about seven minutes into the second half at Ludington’s Oriole Field.
Ludington coach Kris Anderson said the Rockets picked up the foul on a tackle in the goalkeeper’s box, and because it was on the far end of the field away from the Orioles’ bench, he couldn’t tell how close it was to being outside the box.
“I’m not going to fault someone with trying to make a play,” he said. “Their goal scorer took it, and she put it where she needed to put it.”
The two teams essentially played even throughout the contest. Ludington had 10 shots to the Rockets’ 11, and Orioles’ goalkeeper Keelyn Laird had 10 saves. Just playing the game proved to be good for both sides, Anderson said.
“Any time you can see a potential future opponent, you can pick up on some things,” Anderson said. “The same thing for them, they’re going to pick up on some things. You’re looking at two teams that are very evenly matched and played hard.
“Throughout the whole game, it was a well-played high school girls soccer match,” he said later. “That’s the caliber of level where two really good teams play at. It’s one of those games that was fun to watch. It was enjoyable to coach in. I thought my girls played well and Reeths-Puffer played well. There was a level of intensity in the air.”
The Orioles had 12 players suited up for the game as the two schools played a junior varsity match prior to the varsity match-up. Ludington had 12 girls suited up for the JV game, too. Anderson said that with the lack of subs, Ludington was able to get the wind at its back in the second half, but the Orioles weren’t able to take advantage.
“We had two good opportunities going into the wind,” he said. “Right away in the second half, we had a great opportunity. It hit the post. Just somehow we could not put it in the net.”
In the JV game, Ludington defeated Reeths-Puffer, 3-1. Leonie Dahm scored a pair of goals and Evelyn Pearson scored one. Anyssa Castaneda was in goal, and she made five saves. Castaneda also got an assist.