PENTWATER — Pentwater’s soccer team opened its season Monday with an impressive 7-0 win over LeRoy Pine River.

The Falcons likely would have had a mercy-rule win, but the Bucks’ keeper made several solid saves to limit the damage wrought by Pentwater’s explosive offense.

Nash Lentz and Tyler Plummer led the Pentwater offense, each scoring three goals in the win. Lentz nearly had a fourth but hit a post on a breakaway shot. Mitchell Smith also scored a goal on a penalty kick.

“I thought we created lots of opportunities with our speed and ability up top,” second-year Pentwater coach Dan Lubin said. “Our attacking strength was evident. We definitely had some opportunities up top and we were able to capitalize on those.”

