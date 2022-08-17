8.25.sp.pent soccer 2.jpg (copy)

Pentwater's Will Werkema-Grondsma (right) tries to field the ball as Montague's Rylee Onstott also fights for it during Wednesday's game at Montague. The Falcons lost, 9-1.

 Andy Roberts | Oceana's Herald-Journal

MONTAGUE — Pentwater pushed Montague to the limit the past two seasons, but the Wildcats were having none of it in Wednesday’s season opener at Montague, scoring early and often to roll to a 9-1 win by mercy rule.

