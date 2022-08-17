MONTAGUE — Pentwater pushed Montague to the limit the past two seasons, but the Wildcats were having none of it in Wednesday’s season opener at Montague, scoring early and often to roll to a 9-1 win by mercy rule.
The game was stopped with more than 30 minutes still to play.
Falcons coach Ralph Achterhof wasn’t stunned his team struggled a bit, as injuries and a late start to practice for several other players had them shorthanded. However, the extent of the struggles was a surprise.
“I certainly didn’t think we’d be out of here at this time,” Achterhof said. “I just told the guys, we have to learn to pass the ball quicker. Sometimes they just held onto the ball too long. The defense has to be more aggressive. The last goal, (Owen Raeth) basically just walked through it and nobody did anything. There are a lot of things we can improve on, obviously.”
A better start was crucial for the Falcons, but it did not happen, as Montague took command of possession quickly. The Wildcats got on the board more than six minutes into the contest on the first of two goals by Zach Henderson (Chris Aebig also scored twice in the game). They went up 3-0 before the Falcons answered on a terrific individual effort by Will Werkema-Grondsma, who powered through physical play by several Montague defenders to score.
Sophomore Werkema-Grondsma is clearly on course to be the team’s top scoring threat again this year. Achterhof said to unlock more scoring ability, he’ll have to trust his teammates a bit more.
“Will is a good player,” Achterhof said. “He has a lot of skills and a lot of talent. He can still get a lot better, too. He holds onto the ball a little too long sometimes. I know it’s tough because he’s got two or three guys on top of him because everybody knows Will.”
Kaleb Brown started the game in goal and was subbed out late for Lucus Werkema-Grondsma, not because Achterhof blamed Brown for the Falcons’ defensive struggles but because Lucus had a balky knee and was unable to play in the field. Achterhof said the entire back end bore responsibility for the struggles; Montague’s third goal was particularly frustrating for the Falcons, coming off a simple miscue with the ball in their own end.
None of this was shocking, given top defenders Michael Sproul and Roland Salgado were out of town, several of them hadn’t started practicing prior to Monday due to work obligations and four other players hadn’t played organized soccer since fifth grade.
That necessitated lineup shuffles Achterhof would’ve preferred not to make, especially with Will Werkema-Grondsma and Gavi Olivarez, veteran players who are best in their intended positions of striker and center midfielder, respectively. However, the Falcons still hoped for better in the game.
“We were kind of adjusting the whole game, trying to figure things out,” Achterhof said. “We obviously have a lot of work ahead of us. Everybody needs to get better.”
The Falcons next take the field Monday against county foe Hart.