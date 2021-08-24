CADILLAC — The Pentwater soccer team traveled to Cadillac Heritage Christian Monday and despite a slow start the Falcons were able to tie the score at 1-1 on a Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr goal, before the half ended.
Once in the second half, a combination of a few adjustments and some offensive pressure, led by Will Werkema-Grondsma's three goals, paved the way to a 4-1 victory for Pentwater.
Assists were recorded by Plummer-Eisenlohr and goalie Brandon Macher.
"Brandon had a great night in goal, stopping two of the three penalty kicks he faced, as well as several shots on goal," Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter said.
Rossiter also cited newcomer Rollie Salgado, who almost scored a goal but the kick "caught the goal post the wrong way." Additional praise was given to Gavi Olivarez by Rossiter, saying "(he) played a great game in the midfield, both offensively and defensively. He unselfishly gave up time in the second half so that other players could stay in the game."
Pentwater is back in action at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday at Kent City Algoma Christian.