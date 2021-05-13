SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s girls soccer team was down to 11 players when it took on Kingsley Thursday afternoon, and the Spartans fell, 10-2.
“We are struggling right now,” said Central coach Cheri Stibitz. “We had the two-week COVID situation, and we played North Muskegon our second game back and two players suffered concussions.
“If we would have a fully healthy team, it could have been a bit different. We’re hoping by Thursday or by Friday of next week two of those (three injured) girls will be back.”
Stibitz said the team is missing two key players in the field and its goalkeeper because of injury.
The Spartans, though, picked up a pair of goals. Adria Quigley and Mya Sterley each earned goals with Charlie McCabe getting assists on both goals.
Gabby Jensen was in goal and she did well as she could. She made 18 saves.