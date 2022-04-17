Adult soccer registration: The West Shore Soccer League is looking for adult players for its 2022 season. The league is offering registration for teams in 6-versus-6 and 11-versus-11. The league is playing on Tuesday nights starting June 7. Registration starting today through Sunday, April 24. The cost for registration is $90 per player. To register or for more information, go online at www.westshoresoccerleague.com

