WHITEHALL — Hart's girls soccer team lost a 3-2 West Michigan Conference to Whitehall Thursday night in Whitehall.
"Possession and chances were very even for the first 10 minutes of play as both teams grappled trying to gain some control," said Hart coach Joseph Gilbert. "(We found) a breakthrough the hard pressing of striker Sandy Salgado who forced a turnover at the top of Whitehall's 18. Salgado ripped a shot that was initially saved, but thanks to a hands up play by… Breslyn Porter, she was there to tap the ball to put (us) up , 1-0, with 27 left in the half."
Whitehall rallied, though, and scored to tie the game with five minutes remaining in the first half. The Vikings scored a second time just five minutes into the second half for a 2-1 lead.
Hart responded on a free kick with 32:30 left as Cris Rangel scored to knot the game at 2-2.
Three minutes later, Whitehall scored its third goal. Hart applied pressure, but was unable to convert.
Mya Chickering made eight saves for the Pirates.