The social district in the City of Ludington is a part of three different items on the city council’s agenda during a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday via the video-conferencing application Zoom.
One resolution covers make an addition to the district itself. In a memo to the city council, City Manager Mitch Foster stated that Old Hamlin Restaurant would like to be in the district. The proposal to be considered would allow for social district map to include the 100 blocks of Ludington Avenue east and west of James Street.
“The purpose for including both blocks is to allow the retail establishments on the 100 East Ludington Avenue block the opportunity for window shopping and spillover spending,” Foster stated.
The proposed change would not only be for Old Hamlin, but could potentially apply to Table 14 and Cafe 106. The revised map includes Rath Avenue from Ludington Avenue to the alley to directly behind Old Hamlin.
Community Development Director Heather Tykoski has a request before the council to have a social district kick-off event in conjunction with St. Patrick’s Day. The closure would be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 13.
“Muskegon is doing a similar event in their social district, which is where we got the idea,” Tykoski stated in her memo to the council.
The area being requested for closure includes: 8 The alley between James Street and Rath Avenue on the south side of Ludington Avenue;
• Loomis Street from James Street to the mid-block alley to the east;
• Filer Street from James to mid-block alley to the east;
• Foster Street from James to mid-block alley to the west;
• Melendy Street from James Street to the Ludington Bay Brewing parking lot entrance.
In a separate request, the council will consider approving permits to the following businesses for the Ludington Outdoor Social District: The Blu Moon, The Blu Moon, Old Hamlin Restaurant, Jamesport Brewing Company, Sand Bar, Luciano’s Ristorante, Ludington Bay Brewing Company and Sportsman’s.
Grants from EGLE
The city will consider a pair of agreements from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to benefit the development of housing at 302 and 304 S. James St.
In a memo to the council, City Manager Mitch Foster said the state notified the city of additional grant dollars. He stated the dollars would pay for the demolition of the old gas station as well as the costs of remediation of the all environmental contamination, and the city will not be required to contribute any matching dollars. The city would reimburse the developer, PJP Holdings, on those costs with the grant dollars from EGLE.
One agreement is between the city and PJP Holdings for the execution of the EGLE grant and the second agreement is between the city and environmental consultant Otwell Mawby.
Budget amendments
Several budget amendments are before the council to consider. In a lengthy memo from Foster to the council, the city was intending to dip into its general fund for 2020 by $611,100. Instead, revenues exceeded expenses by $450,000. The city received $404,100 more than what it anticipated. Foster noted, though, that many projects that were put off in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic were passed for 2021, and the city expects to spend $624,700 more than what it receives.
The city also had to use its fund balance in the major street fund in the amount of $392,300. Most of that was cost over-runs for the reconstruction of Loomis Street for $354,700.
In several funds, such as the Local Street Fund, Senior Center Fund and Water Fund, the city used less of its fund balance as planned because of the pandemic. In other funds, such as the Marina Fund, it added to its fund balance.
Lead water engineering agreement
The council will consider an agreement for engineering services from Fishbeck of Grand Rapids as it relates to the lead water services within the city.
Also, included in the agreement’s scope of services, is the investigation into the water system, assist the city in water service replacement agreements and preparations of bid tab and recommendation of award letter.