HOLLAND — The LC Bulls and Majestic Taxidermy brought home some big prizes from this past weekend’s USA Softball fastpitch state championships in Holland.

The Bulls, sponsored by Leading Edge Epoxy and Chye Farms, won the USA Softball Men’s Class E Fastpitch State championship. Majestic Taxidermy/Cottage Works reached the championship game in the USA Softball Men’s Class D Fastpitch State championship.

Both teams play in the Mason County Men’s Fastpitch Softball League.

“Everybody was coming up to us, amazed with how we did,” Jim Stankowski, who manages the Bulls. “They couldn’t believe that we came from a league we just threw together last year. That is something to say in itself. Two teams went, and two teams made it to the finals. This league is just starting.

“It shows what kind of talent we have in Mason County. This thing is going to spread like wildfire. I really believe it.”

Travis Walle, who manages Majestic, echoed Stankowski.

“This weekend was a great representation for Mason County and our league,” he said. “I couldn’t be prouder of our group of guys.”

