SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central's softball team suffered a pair of setbacks to Cadillac in non-conference play Thursday, 7-5 and 9-7.
In the first game, Morgan Ahlfeld pitched the complete game, going seven innings and allowing seven runs — two earned — on four hits, two walks and 15 strikeouts.
Jessica Gerbers went 2-for-3 with a double, and Sarah Houston was 2-for-3 with a triple. Alex Luttrell was 1-for-2 with a double.
In the second game, Ahlfeld started and lasted six innings. She allowed five runs — three earned — on six hits, a walk and 10 strikeouts.
At the plate, Ahlfeld was 2-for-4 with two runs and a double. Emily Adams, Maxi Green, Geraline Soberalski and Gerbers each had a hit. Gerbers had two runs.