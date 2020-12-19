Longtime Mason County Eastern softball coach Bill Cole will be a part of the Class of 2021 of the Michigan High School Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame.
Cole said he was amazed about the induction.
“I think it’s quite amazing that I’m going to be in the high school coaches association for softball hall of fame,” he said Friday night, following it up with a bit of humility. “I think it’s kind of weird to recognize me for having a bunch of girls believing in my philosophy and mentality. Yes, I was their coach, and pushed them to believe in what they did. They’re the ones that played it.
“I just filled out the lineup card.”
Others would beg to differ. Under Cole, the Cardinals continued a level of excellence from the late 1980s and 1990s. Once was continuing to win district title after district title. But Eastern continued on beyond that level often. Cole coached the Cardinals to the 2001 MHSAA Division 4 state championship, and Eastern reached the state quarterfinals four other times — 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2008. That’s just the post-season. There’s also the domination Eastern had over the Western Michigan D League.
Still, it was through the effort of the girls that Cole said Eastern was successful.
“The girls worked hard at practices. Yes, I’m the one out there keep eyes on them as they’re running the bases, but it comes down to their desire, their ability and what they chose to make of it,” Cole said. “Good teams find a way to win, and a lot of my teams found a way to win.”
Cole often said he didn’t walk to into game not believing that his team had the ability to pick up the victory when the final out was called.
“My plan was to win every game, and they believed that,” he said. “If I believed in them, and they believed in themselves more than they did before, they did well. I never expected them to do something they weren’t capable of doing.”
Cole said he has a lot of gratitude for the other coaches and others around the game who believed he belonged in the hall of fame. He also was grateful for the commitment that his team, assistant coaches and his family put into the game.
“I just tried to do what I could with the kids that I had and use the desire the kids had.”
In typical years, Cole would be honored during the association’s coach’s clinic that is hosted during the winter. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the association is doing a virtual ceremony.