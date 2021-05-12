SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central and Hart split a West Michigan Conference doubleheader Tuesday afternoon in Scottville as the Spartans won the opener, 6-5, and the Pirates took the nightcap, 16-0.
Hart owned a 5-1 lead in the first game before Central rallied with a five-run seventh inning.
Cassidy Copenhaver took the loss for the Pirates as she allowed three hits, walked five and struck out eight.
At the plate, Myryssa Hopkins, Mariana VanAgtmael and Copenhaver each had two hits.
In the second game, Copenhaver earned the win in the circle for Hart (6-8, 1-5 WMC) as she issued four walks and struck out eight.
Skylar Smith led the Pirates’ offense as she was 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Copenhaver and Hopkins each supplied three hits while Kloe Klotz and Rylee Noggle had two hits apiece.