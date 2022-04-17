HART — Hart came on strong late last season, emerging from a losing regular season beset with injuries and COVID-19 delays to win its first-ever district title. The Pirates remain loaded with talent and have every intention of repeating in June.
The anchor of the team is senior catcher Skylar Smith, who’s been all-West Michigan Conference and all-region twice each. She began the season with an injury but will be a centerpiece of the batting order when back in action.
A pair of all-district players, Kloe Klotz and Morgan Marvin, also return, as well as top pitcher Finley Kistler. Audry Swihart, Ella Smith, Abby Hicks and Mariana VanAgtmael are back too. The Pirates have shown thunder in their lineup early in the year, with Hicks hitting a home run in a season-opening doubleheader win over Mason County Eastern and VanAgtmael nearly smashing one as well.
Kistler struck out nine and had only one earned run in an 8-2 loss to Onekama last Thursday, but defensive miscues hurt. Marvin, Hicks, Swihart and Allysen Hopkins each had hits in the defeat to the Portagers.
Hopkins is the younger sister of power-hitting graduate Myryssa, this year, and the Pirates are also excited about the potential of young pitcher Gabby Quijas, who got some work late last year. Makayla Rockwell, younger sister of former Pirate Nicole, is another Hart up-and-comer to watch for.
Coach Rocky Smith, Skylar’s dad, wants to see his team in the race for a regional title. The Pirates fell to league foe North Muskegon in the regionals last June and want to get further this year.
The program took another step in the right direction this year with the return of a JV team. Hart hasn’t fielded a junior varsity team since 2013, and getting the younger players game reps will pay dividends.
“(We hope to) continue to improve each day on the field fundamentally and as a team,” Smith said.
The Pirates will again benefit from a rugged West Michigan Conference slate. Oakridge and Ravenna are both powerhouse programs, and Montague and Whitehall have been consistently strong. Hart will also play some tough non-league foes, such as Morley-Stanwood and Ludington.
The Pirates are scheduled to face the state-ranked Eagles in a league doubleheader today.