ONEKAMA — Hart's softball team split a non-conference doubleheader Saturday, losing the opener to the Portagers, 6-5, but coming back for the split, 6-4, in the nightcap.
In the opener, Cassidy Copenhaver took the loss for the Pirates (9-9). Skylar Smith had three hits while Abby Hicks had two hits including a home run.
Copenhaver earned the victory in the second game. She walked two and struck out seven. At the plate, Copenhaver hit a solo home run.
Kloe Klotz, Myryssa Hopkins, Rylee Noggle, Sabrina Pickard and Smith each had a hit.