HART — Hart's softball team split a non-conference doubleheader with Montague Thursday afternoon, losing the opener, 9-5, but taking the nightcap, 18-12.
"Overall, these were the two best games for (us) this season," said Hart coach Dean Devries. "The defense was all over the place making plays when needed. Offensively, we moved runners and showed a lot of growth by doing what was best for the team. We look to continue that growth next week where (we) will be at home once again."
In the first game, Gabby Schmiedling took the loss as she pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed six earned runs on five hits with one strikeout. Nora Chickering pitched 1 1/3 innings and recorded her first varsity strikeout.
Hart had seven hits collectively with Kelsey Copenhaver getting a double.
Copenhaver pitched in the second game and earned the victory. She allowed 12 runs, but just three were earned, on eight hits, three walks and four strikeouts.
Abby Hicks led the offense as she had three hits including a home run, and she scored four runs. Hailey Bond had three hits and scored four runs. Julia Bishop had three hits.
Hart hosts North Muskegon Tuesday in a West Michigan Conference Rivers doubleheader.