WHITEHALL — Hart's softball team split a West Michigan Conference doubleheader Thursday afternoon, winning the first game, 5-3, but losing the second game, 6-0.
In the first game, the Pirates' Finley Kistler earned the victory as she allowed 11 hits and seven strikeouts.
Gabby Schmieding picked up two hits with Morgan Marvin hitting a solo home run. Abby Hicks, Kelsey Copenhaver, Gabby Quijas and Audry Swihart each had a hit.
Quijas took the loss in the second game, allowing a run on five hits in five innings. She also had two hits at the plate.
Marvin picked up three hits, and Mariana VanAgtmael and Copenhaver each had a hit.