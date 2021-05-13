HART — Hart’s softball team grabbed two lopsided wins against Manistee Catholic Thursday, 17-0 and 21-0, in Hart.
In the first game, Cassidy Copenhaver earned the victory as she one-hit the Sabers.
Abby Hicks had three hits to lead the Pirates while Copenhaver and Sabrina Pickard had two hits apiece.
Gabby Quijas pitched for Hart in the second hgame and she also allowed one hit.
Myryssa Hopkins hit for the cycle for the Pirates including a grand slam as she picked up seven RBIs. Pickhard had two hits, and she, too, hit a grand slam.