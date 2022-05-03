NORTH MUSKEGON — Hart's softball team scored a doubleheader sweep of North Muskegon Monday in West Michigan Conference play, 5-3 and 10-5.
In the opener, the Pirates' Finley Kistler struck out eight and walked two in the complete game victory. Abby Hicks had three RBIs, including key hits late to help secure the victory. Mariana Vanagtmael had two hits.
Hart (7-6) earned the sweep with a late rally. Gabbryella Schmiedling had three hits to pace the Pirates' offense while Gabby Quijas, Kelsey Copenhaver, VanAgtmael and Kistler had two hits apiece.
Kistler got the start in the pitcher's circle and allowed four runs over two innings. Quijas pitched the final five innings and allowed one run to earn the victory in relief.