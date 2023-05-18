MUSKEGON — The Hart softball team took both games of a doubleheader Thursday against Orchard View, 19-2 and 26-19
The first game was all Hart from the get-go. It went on top 7-0, then scored 12 runs in the third inning to put the mercy rule in effect.
Gabby Quijas pitched all three innings for Hart, striking out two batters.
The hit parade was led by Gabbryella Schmieding, who had three hits and five runs driven in. Kelsey Copenhaver had two hits and four RBIs.
Speaking of hit parades, the second game was the slugfest to end all slugfests. Hart was up 20-0 after two innings, including a 15-run first inning.
Orchard View responded with a 10-run third inning to avoid the mercy rule. It scored all 19 of its runs on just eight hits. Hart had 10 errors.
Orchard View wasn't much better with seven errors.
Leah Walker, Copenhaver and Abby Hicks all had three hits in the game. Hailey Bond had four RBIs, and Makenna Carrier and Walker had three RBIs each.