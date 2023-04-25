HART — Hart’s softball team picked up a pair of West Michigan Conference Rivers victories against Shelby Tuesday, 15-0 and 22-4, in Hart.
The Pirates compiled 10 hits in the opener to get the victory, led by Abby Hicks with a 3-for-3 game with three doubles. Ambrielle Duncan had two hits. Kelsey Copenhaver, Gabby Schmiedling, Makayla Rockwell, Makenna Carrier and Hailey Bond each had a hit.
Schmiedling earned the victory in the circle with a two-hitter to go with four strikeouts.
In the second game, Copenhaver limited Shelby to a single hit over three innings. She struck out three.
Jaden Whelpley had three hits including a double. Hicks smacked two more doubles. Schmiedling, Carrier, Julia Bishop and Lean Walker each had a hit.