SHELBY — Hart’s softball team earned a West Michigan Conference doubleheader sweep of Shelby Wednesday in Shelby, 11-0 and 8-6.
In the first game, Hart jumped out to an early lead and picked up the victory. Cassidy Copenhaver limited the Tigers to a hit to go with six strikeouts.
Audry Swihart, Abby Hicks and Skylar Smith each had two hits. Myryssa Hopkins clubbed her fifth home run of the season.
Hart (13-13) had to hold off a Shelby rally late to complete the sweep. Copenhaver earned the victory.
Abby Hicks had three hits to pace the Pirates. Copenhaver had two hits including a home run. Hopkins had two hits.