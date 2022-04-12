FREMONT — Hart’s varsity softball team dropped a pair of non-conference games at Fremont Monday, 6-5 in extra innings and 13-0.
The Packers were able to score late to take the first game against the Pirates. Hart committed a few errors to allow for Fremont to score.
Finley Kistler took the loss in the pitcher’s circle. Audry Swihart had two hits and two RBIs.
Gabby Quijas pitched the second game for the Pirates, and she was tagged with the loss.
Allyson Hopkins and Quijas each had a hit for Hart.