SCOTTVILLE — Hart’s softball team won the Larson Ace Hardware tournament, defeating both Mason County Central and Ludington, Saturday in Scottville.
The three teams played a round robin-style tournament with tiebreakers in place in case each of the teams split their games. Hart, though, defeated Ludington in its first game, 9-1, and followed with a 4-1 victory against the host Spartans. Ludington defeated Central, 3-1, in the tournament’s opener.
Ludington 3, Mason County Central 1
Lilli Goodrich threw the complete game for the Orioles to earn the victory. She struck out 16 Spartans and allowed three hits.
Rebecca Szoboszlay, Brynn Cole, Brynn Fortner and Jody Meisenheimer each got a hit for Ludington. Fortner and Meisenheimer each had RBIs.
“We started off a bit sluggish (Saturday), but the girls kept battling, and we were able to string together some hits late in the first game to come back and get the win,” said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. “Lilli threw very well to keep us in that game, too.”
Hart 9, Ludington 1
Hart earned the victory thanks to a big bat from Kelsey Copenhaver. Cophenhaver had three hits and four RBIs for the Pirates against the Orioles.
Skylar Smith added two hits and two RBIs. Gabby Schmieding and Gabby Quijas each had two hits, and Morgan Marvin had a bunt single.
Finley Kistler got the victory for Hart as she pitched five innings and allowed five hits and struck out six while allowing a run. Quijas pitched the final three outs without yielding a hit.
Goodrich got the start for Ludington (6-6), and she took the loss. She pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed 11 hits and four walks to go with 13 strikeouts. Meisenheimer pitched the final 1/3 inning.
Cole clubbed a double, and Ayiana Rangel had two hits. Keeley Curtis and Anna Genia joined Fortner and Goodrich in each getting a hit.
“We actually had more hits in the second game, but we didn’t put anything together and left quite a few runners on base,” Holmes said. “We made some plays, but we still need to be sharper defensively to avoid giving up extra outs. We were able to get some of our younger kids some experience today, and they took some good cuts in that second game.”
Hart 4, Mason County Central 1
Hart rallied from an early Spartans lead to score the victory and title.
Quijas started and earned the win as she allowed four hits over six innings with three strikeouts for the Pirates. Fistler struck out two and did not allow a hit to earn a save in the final inning.
Copenhaver, Quijas and Kistler each had hits for Hart.