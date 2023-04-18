HART — Hart's softball team dropped a pair of games to Holton in West Michigan Conference Rivers Conference play Tuesday afternoon, 15-3 and 16-1.
In the opener, Kelsey Copenhaver was 2-for-3 with two doubles while Schmiedling was 2-for-3 with a double and triple. Makayla Rockwell and Julia Bishop each had hits. Schmiedling took the loss in the circle, getting three strikeouts.
In the nightcap, Hart was limited to one hit, that coming off of the bat of Schmiedling. Copenhaver took the loss as she had two strikeouts in three innings pitched.