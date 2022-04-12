PENTWATER — The Pentwater softball team earned a non-conference doubleheader sweep of Mason County Eastern Monday, 15-0 and 18-5.
Mikaylyn Kenney threw a no-hitter in the first game for the Falcons as she struck out 11 and walked four. Getting hits on offense for Pentwater was Mackenna Hasil, Mandi Sayles and Kenney.
Haidyn Adams started the second game and went 2 2/3 innings, allowing a hit, walking eight and striking out one. Kenney pitched the remaining 2 1/3 innings as she allowed a hit, walked one and struck out six.
Kenney had a single and a double with Maren Martinsen, Bailee Hasil, Mackenna Hasil and Sayles each getting a hit.