Pentwater junior pitcher Mikaylyn Kenney earned honorable mention All-State honors for her play this past spring by the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association.
Kenney racked up all-region and all-district honors to go with first team all-Western Michigan D League honors.
She threw for 105 2/3 innings for the Falcons this spring. Of the 421 batters she facd, she struck out 253 while only allowing 25 walks, Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter said. She had an earned run average of 0.795 with nine shutouts and six no-hitters.