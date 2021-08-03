The Mason County Men’s Fastpitch League wrapped up its regular season Tuesday night at Oriole Field in Ludington. Two of the teams, the L.C. Bulls and Majestic Taxidermy are headed to state tournaments this coming weekend. The Bulls are participating in the Class D tournament, and Majestic Taxidermy is playing in the Class C tournament. Tuesday night, Majestic Taxidermy’s Ian Grey made a catch at right field in a game against the Bulls. In another game, The Market’s Nate Patterson flipped a ball over to second base for an out against Superior Exteriors.
David Bossick | Daily News photos