MUSKEGON — Ludington's softball team picked up doubleheader victories agains Orchard View in a pair of high scoring games Tuesday afternoon in Muskegon, 17-13 and 12-11.
"This was a good night for us. In game one, we held the lead throughout, but we had to battle back from behind in game two," said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. "We were the home team for that game, and it came down to the last out in the bottom of the last inning. I was really proud of how the girls kept competing until that last run crossed the plate."
In the opener, Sam Hanson pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed nine hits and seven walks to go with nine strikeouts for Ludington (4-10, 2-4 WMC Lakes). Olivia Parsons pitched the remaining 2/3 inning and allowed two hits and a walk while getting a strikeout.
At the plate, Sam Smeltzer was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Rylee Hardenburgh went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Sabrina Ramirez had two hits.
Parsons got the start in the second game and lasted 2 2/3 innings. She allowed one hit, but walked 12 and struck out one. Hanson pitched the remaining 2 1/3 innings and allowed one hit and walked two.
Brynn Fortner went 2-for-3. Ayiana Rangle had a double while Anna Genia was 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Hardenburgh went 1-for-3 with three RBIs.