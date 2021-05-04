MUSKEGON — The Ludington softball team nearly got a doubleheader sweep of Orchard View in Lakes 8 Activities Conference play Tuesday, but the Cardinals took the second game in extra innings.
Ludington won the opener, 13-1, but lost the second game, 7-6.
“It was great to get that first conference win, and it was hard to lose that second one,” said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. “We came out swinging the bats well at the start of the first game and leveled off as the night went on.
“That said, the girls battled back to keep the second game going into extras. They weren’t having their best offensive game, and they had opportunities to make some plays they didn’t make, but they still showed character and kept competing.
“Lilli (Goodrich) got some big strikeouts late in the game to keep us in it. At the end of the day, Orchard View got the big hit in extras.”
Goodrich threw five innings in the opener and allowed one hit to go with 11 strikeouts for Ludington (5-14, 1-1 Lakes 8).
Brynn Fortner went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs while Ayiana Rangel went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Brynn Cole and Madisyn Wysong each had a hit and two RBIs.
In the second game, Goodrich pitchd 7 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and walking four while getting 18 strikeouts.
Fortner went 3-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Goodrich went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Rangel was 2-for-4.