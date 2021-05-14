HESPERIA — Ludington’s junior varsity softball team defeated Hesperia in a doubleheader, 18-5 and 24-8, Thursday in Hesperia.
Sam Hanson pitched two innings in the opener, allowing two hits, walking one and three strikeouts. Julia Gilchrist pitched the remainder and she allowed four hits with three walks.
Grace Johnston was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Anna Genia was 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Sam Hanson, Mayce Genter and Sam Smeltzer each had a hit, and Hanson had four RBIs. Genter had one RBI.
Hanson pitched four innings in the second game for the win. She struck out seven, walked two and allowed five hits. Gilchrist pitched an inning, walked five, allowed three hits and struck out one.
Johnston went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Hanson was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Genia had three RBIs. Genter, Gilchrist, Smelzter and Brooke Talsma each had a hit. Genter, Talsma and Smeltzer each had two RBIs and Gilchrist had an RBI.