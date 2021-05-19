Ludington's junior varsity softball team lost to Whitehall in a doubleheader at Oriole Field, 20-1 and 15-8.
Sabrina Ramirez took the loss for Ludington in the first game, allowing nine hits, walking eight and striking out one. Julia Gilchrist pitched an inning and walked two with a hit batter and three hits allowed.
Gilchrist pitched 1/3 of an inning in the nightcap, allowing five walks and two hits. Grace Johnston pitched an inning and gave up a hit with four walks. Sam Hanson pitched the balance and allowed seven hits, a walk and two strikeouts.
Hanson was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Mya Bryant was a home run short of the cycle as she went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Brooke Talsma and Anna Genia each were 2-for-3 with Johnston going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Claire Allen had a hit.