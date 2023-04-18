MONTAGUE — Ludington's junior varsity softball team took two losses on the road in Montague in West Michigan Conference Rivers Division play Tuesday afternoon, 24-3 and 21-3.
Olivia Parsons took the loss in the opener, allowing eight walks. Eva Flores pitched in relief and walked six, allowed eight hits and struck out four.
Flores was 1-for-2 with an RbI with Hailey Lundberg and Maddie Enbody each getting a hit.
In the second game, Parsons took the loss with Lundberg pitching in relief. Diana Gallegos had a hit.