HART — Ludington’s junior varsity softball team split a doubleheader with Hart Tuesday, winning the opener, 15-14, while dropping the nightcap, 12-9.
Sabrina Ramirez earned the victory in the first game for Ludington, walking one and striking out nine.
Ramirez went 3-for-4 with Mya Bryant going 3-for-3 with a walk. Keely Bowman was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Maddie Enbody and Riley Hardenburg each went 2-for-3. Taesha Hendricks had a hit with two RBIs while Jamie Barron and Sam Smeltzer each had a hit and an RBI. Haley Lundburg had an RBI.
In the second game, Jada Cole took the loss as she pitched 2 1/3 innings. Lundberg pitched the balance of the game.
Ramirez had an RBI.