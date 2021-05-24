Ludington’s junior varsity softball team split a doubleheader with Whitehall Monday, winning the first game, 21-4, but losing the second game, 9-8.
Sam Hanson pitched four innings and allowed five hits and a walk with four strikeouts in the first game.
Anna Genia went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Morgan Simpson was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Hanson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Grace Johnston, Sabrina Ramirez, Julia Gilchrist, Rylee Hardenburgh and Brooke Talsma each had a hit. Johnston, Hardenburgh and Talsma each had two RBIs.
In the second game, Hanson took the loss as she allowed six hits and four walks with five strikeouts in six innings. Julia Gilchrist pitched part of the seventh with two walks allowed, and Sabrina Ramirez allowed two hits.
Hanson was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Johnston, Genia and Simpson each had a hit as Johston had two RBIs.