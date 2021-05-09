Ludington’s junior varsity softball team split its games at its tournament Saturday at Oriole Field with a victory against Orchard View, 21-8, but a loss to Fremont, 22-0.
Sam Hanson earned the victory against the Cardinals with 12 strikeouts, five walks and a hit over five innings.
Claire Allen went 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Hanson was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Grace Johnston was 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Anna Genia, Mya Bryant and Sabrina Ramirez each went 2-for-3 with Genia and Bryant each getting an RBI. Sam Smeltzer and Brooke Talsma each got a hit with two RBIs.
In the second game, Hanson took the loss as she allowed seven hits and three walks in 1/3 inning. Sabrina Ramirez pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed 12 hits with two walks and striking out two.
Hanson got a hit at the plate.