MANISTEE — Ludington's junior varsity softball team split a doubleheader with Manistee Catholic Monday afternoon in Manistee, winning the first game, 14-10, but losing the second game, 24-7.
Sam Hanson got the victory for Ludington in the first game in the pitcher's circle. She walked four, struck out 11 and allowed five hits over six innings. She was also 4-for-5 at the plate.
Maddie Enbody was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Taesyah Hendricks was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Eamma Eaton had two RBIs. Mya Bryant had a double. Sam Zwick, Rylee Hardenburgh, Keeley Bowman and Jada Cole each had hits.
In the second game, Cole took the loss as she pitched 3 1/3 innings. Hailey Lunderg pitched 2/3 innings of relief.
Zwick was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Enbody went 1-for-1 with an RBI.