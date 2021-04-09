Ludington’s junior varsity softball team dropped a pair of games to Benzie Central Friday at Oriole Field, 14-4 and 16-4.
Anna Genia went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Morgan Simpson and Claire Allen each went 1-for-2 with an RBI with Simpson getting a double. Grace Johnston and Jaime Barron each had a single. Johnston took the loss in the circle.
Sam Smeltzer went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in the second game with Allen going 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Brooke Talsma, Rylee Hardenburgh and Genia each had a single.