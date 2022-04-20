At Oriole Field, Ludington's junior varsity softball team swept Cadillac, 10-7 and 16-3.
In the first game, Sam Hanson was the winning pitcher as she allowed five hits and one walk with four strikeouts in three innings.
Rylee Hardenburgh was 1-for-1 with an RBI.
In the second game, Hailey Lundberg was the winning pitcher, allowing four walks and two hits over 1 1/3 innings. Sabrina Ramirez pitched in relief and allowed two hits and struck out two.
Keeley Bowman, Maddie Enbody and Ramirez each had a hit with Bowman and Enbody each getting an RBI.